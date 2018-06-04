A hundred years ago...

AN animal cruelty charge against two Henley men was dismissed following a hearing at the town’s magistrates’ court. The defendants were accused of permitting a horse to work while in an unfit state and prosecuted by the RSPCA. Police said it had fresh sores on its neck when they stopped the pair but a vet said these would not have caused much discomfort and the animal could still work.

A very pretty war wedding was solemnised at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday afternoon by the Rev S C Saunders, when the marriage took place by special licence of Pte W T Robertson (Tank Corps) and Miss Nellie House, of Grange Road, Henley. The bride was attired in a pretty gown of white embroidered voile and wore a wreath of orange blossoms over her veil.

The Hambleden branch of the Church of England’s Waifs and Strays Society had a most successful fund-raising art sale at the village’s parish room. The event, which raised £30, was packed and many people struggled to get in as a result. It followed the society’s annual meeting at which members remarked that it had been a successful year.