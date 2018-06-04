Twenty five years ago...

TRAFFIC wardens in Henley say angry drivers are making their lives a misery. The three-strong team, all of whom are women, said they faced a constant barrage of swearing and threats of violence as they battled to solve the town’s growing congestion problem. They said there weren’t enough parking places to accommodate the numbers of cars on the roads.

A Henley pop star impersonator won his episode of TV’s Stars in their Eyes. Johnny Robinson, 27, of Gainsborough Crescent, got a place in the live final of the ITV talent show after performing as Eighties singer Boy George. He urged people to vote for him in the final, in which he plans to sing the Culture Club frontman’s 1982 hit Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?

The new Waitrose store in Bell Street, Henley, was finally given planning permission but two town councillors remained unhappy. Mayor Jill Owen and deputy Mayor Ken Arlett agreed the upgrade was needed but said the scheme didn’t include enough parking places. The new car park, formed by merging the old Waitrose and King’s Road parking areas, offers 50 fewer spaces in total.