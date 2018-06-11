Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Almost hottest May

AFTER a frost-free April, there were just two frosts in May. But the month was actually one of the hottest on record with temperatures ranging from -2C to 28C with the mean maximum three degrees above the average.

The BBC said it was the hottest May since records began but the Wokingham Climatological Station and the Diary’s pet weatherman, Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, disagree and say that 1989 was in fact warmer by 0.2 degrees.

The month’s rainfall was generally below the average but there were variations locally. Shiplake and Wokingham recorded 43mm and 46mm respectively but in Henley 65mm fell in the latter part of the month.

Plenty of weeds to hoe now!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33