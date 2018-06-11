Almost hottest May

AFTER a frost-free April, there were just two frosts in May. But the month was actually one of the hottest on record with temperatures ranging from -2C to 28C with the mean maximum three degrees above the average.

The BBC said it was the hottest May since records began but the Wokingham Climatological Station and the Diary’s pet weatherman, Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, disagree and say that 1989 was in fact warmer by 0.2 degrees.

The month’s rainfall was generally below the average but there were variations locally. Shiplake and Wokingham recorded 43mm and 46mm respectively but in Henley 65mm fell in the latter part of the month.

Plenty of weeds to hoe now!