Ode to our town

A POEM about Henley has been included in a new book called The English River by Virginia Astley.

She is a songwriter and musician who grew up by the river’s upper reaches and works as an assistant lock-keeper in the summer.

The book contains more than 30 poems and photographs, including some of familiar local spots such as Benson weir and Goring lock house, and has a foreword by Pete Townshend of The Who. The Henley poem goes thus:

That August we left the little park

upriver, clutching lattes,

cheese-and-onion toasties,

and clambered aboard the Maratana:

white, slim and plastic – Salters 70s model.

As we passed under Henley bridge

Isis gazed down

her hair streaming — like riverweed — from her face

as though she had just resurfaced

before the regatta stretch, heading for Temple Island

where a sign alongside the Leander Club proclaimed

111 Olympic medals and still counting. And later

I found pictures of winning oarsmen

Clad in the Leander’s

livery;

chinos and blades, matching cerise.