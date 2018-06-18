Monday, 18 June 2018

THE Reading Well for mental health initiative was launched last week.

Organised by the Reading Agency and the Society of Chief Librarians, it consists of 37 books available from libraries that offer support for people with mental health needs.

The books include the CBT Handbook, which is about overcoming depression, anxiety and anger and was co-written in 2015 by Pamela Myles-Hooton, from Henley, and her friend Professor Roz Shafran.

Pam is the widow of Rob Hooton, with whom she ran the Bull pub in Bell Street until his tragic death in 2017.

