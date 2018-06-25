Monday, 25 June 2018

Mel’s mighty hike

IF you were walking near Temple Island Meadows on the Saturday before last you may have spotted Mel Giedroyc.

The TV presenter was among the 1,500 people who had just completed the Thames Path Mighty Hike in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

She had walked 26 miles from Windsor to Remenham before enjoying a glass of Prosecco at the finish line.

She said the experience was “incredible” and particularly enjoyed the “breathtaking” scenery en route.

“But even more inspiring than the landscape was the sight of thousands of people coming together to raise vital money for Macmillan,” she added.

The walkers raised around £800,000. Well done.

