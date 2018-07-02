It’ss Sssir Sssshteve

SIR Steve Redgrave is quite the practical joker.

The chairman of the Henley Royal Regatta unveiled trophies for the three new women’s events — immediately after returning from a dentist’s appointment at which he received a local anaesthetic.

As he made his way back to the regatta headquarters, he phoned his personal assistant and pretended to slur his speech heavily before revealing he had not, in fact, been affected by the procedure.

“I don’t think she was particularly impressed,” he says sheepishly.