Last word to Val

BESTSELLING crime writer Val McDermid was one of the youngest undergraduates to be given a place at Oxford University when she was just 17.

But no one was more surprised than the author herself to be accepted into St Hilda’s College after being pushy at her interview.

Speaking at the Goring Gap Festival last week, Val recalled: “The interviewer said, ‘we’ve never taken anyone from a Scottish state school before’ and I replied, ‘well, it’s about time you did’.”

It was some time before the other students could understand the teenager from Kirkcaldy in Fife — unlike now when millions of fans around the world are gripped by every word she writes.

