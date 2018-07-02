Monday, 02 July 2018

Town hall prattling

IT seems certain Henley town councillors have developed a reputation for talking a lot at meetings.

As a recent meeting of the finance strategy and management committee got under way, Councillor David Nimmo Smith remarked: “Will Hamilton sends his apologies. Perhaps we’ll get through the meeting more quickly!”

Councillor Julian Brookes retorted: “I’m not sure about that — after all, Ian Reissmann is still with us tonight.”

