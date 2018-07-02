Bill-ding business

CONGRATULATIONS to Tracey Betteridge, of Chiltern Lamb, who is now supplying some very upmarket establishments.

These include the trendy Mash Inn in Radnage, where food is cooked on an open fire, and the Beehive gastro-pub at White Waltham, where head chef Dom Chapman says her meat is “mind-blowing”.

Tracey, or Bill, as she is better known thanks to the late Sir William McAlpine, has lived in the Henley area for 20 years and has a small but growing number of native and rare breed sheep that graze in fields around Fawley and Skirmett.

Ewe read it here first...