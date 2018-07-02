Bill-ding business

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
CONGRATULATIONS to Tracey Betteridge, of Chiltern Lamb, who is now supplying some very upmarket establishments.
These include the trendy Mash Inn in Radnage, where food is cooked on an open fire, and the Beehive gastro-pub at White Waltham, where head chef Dom Chapman says her meat is “mind-blowing”.
Tracey, or Bill, as she is better known thanks to the late Sir William McAlpine, has lived in the Henley area for 20 years and has a small but growing number of native and rare breed sheep that graze in fields around Fawley and Skirmett.
Ewe read it here first...
02 July 2018
More News:
Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Bus service is cut due to lack of passengers
A LOSS-MAKING bus service from Goring to Reading ... [more]
Hundreds of families attend school fete thanks to warm weather
SUNNY weather drew hundreds of families to Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say