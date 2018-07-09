Monday, 09 July 2018

My fault

HENLEY town councillor Will Hamilton wasn’t the only one left with a red face after my item last week abut him.

I reported how his Conservative colleague David Nimmo Smith had apologised at a committee meeting for Cllr Hamilton’s absence and had suggested the proceedings would be quicker as a result.

In fact, he apologised because Cllr Hamilton was running late and joked that members should attempt to get through the agenda before he arrived!

It was my misunderstanding. Apologies to both.

