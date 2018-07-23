Voices in the night

CONGRATULATIONS to Ray Tee, from Stoke Row, who has released an EP.

It features a new hymn Angelic Voices, which he says came to him in the middle of the night in 2011. The EP also contains another track, Walk With A Friend, written by Peter Outten.

Copies are priced at £4.99 with proceeds after costs going to the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed. To get a copy, call Ray on 07930 028901.