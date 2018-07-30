Bill back in saddle after eye operation

HENLEY artist Bill Mundy is painting once again after having a cataract removed.

The 81-year-old underwent the procedure on his right eye last Friday at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Windsor, where a corrective lens was also installed for his astigmatism.

It was carried out just eight days after he undertook a half-hour flight in a Second World War Spitfire fighter plane. However, he said the condition didn’t affect his flight and he in fact chose to have the operation afterwards in case anything went wrong, which thankfully didn’t happen. He will return to have another cataract removed next month.

Bill tells me: “It all went very, very well — I was playing bowls this morning and, funnily enough, I’m painting a Spitfire as we speak. I’m painting it above the Thames towpath.

“After the operation, the consultant said I had perfect vision in that eye, which is wonderful, as I’ve had vision problems for my entire life.”