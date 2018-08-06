Monday, 06 August 2018

Welcome to... zzzz

THE monthly meetings of Henley Town Council’s finance strategy and management committee might be considered by some to be, errr... dull.

Which is presumably why chairwoman Jane Smewing tried to make new councillor Laurence Plant feel welcome at his first meeting last week.

“Welcome to Councillor Plant, you’ll find it fun,” she said.

Councillor Julian Brookes was quick to respond: “Am I in the same meeting?”

