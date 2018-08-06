Welcome to... zzzz

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
THE monthly meetings of Henley Town Council’s finance strategy and management committee might be considered by some to be, errr... dull.
Which is presumably why chairwoman Jane Smewing tried to make new councillor Laurence Plant feel welcome at his first meeting last week.
“Welcome to Councillor Plant, you’ll find it fun,” she said.
Councillor Julian Brookes was quick to respond: “Am I in the same meeting?”
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say