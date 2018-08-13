Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hot and dry month

LAST month was probably the driest July since 1921, writes Denis Gilbert.

Just 15mm of rain fell in Shiplake, less than half of that in July 1976, and the temperatures reached the thirties on 12 days — the highest total I have recorded.

The mean maximum of 28C was five degrees above the average and the nighttime temperatures were two degrees higher than one would expect.

The high of 34C on July 26 was cooler than in Sindlesham where the temperature reached 36C.

Reports from Middle Assendon suggest that the two months of June and July may have been the driest since 1780 and possibly the hottest too. (Records for Oxford, Reading, High Wycombe and Watlington go back to 1781.)

Even the weeds at my allotment are struggling.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33