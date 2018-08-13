Hot and dry month

LAST month was probably the driest July since 1921, writes Denis Gilbert.

Just 15mm of rain fell in Shiplake, less than half of that in July 1976, and the temperatures reached the thirties on 12 days — the highest total I have recorded.

The mean maximum of 28C was five degrees above the average and the nighttime temperatures were two degrees higher than one would expect.

The high of 34C on July 26 was cooler than in Sindlesham where the temperature reached 36C.

Reports from Middle Assendon suggest that the two months of June and July may have been the driest since 1780 and possibly the hottest too. (Records for Oxford, Reading, High Wycombe and Watlington go back to 1781.)

Even the weeds at my allotment are struggling.