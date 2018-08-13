Food for thought

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
HENLEY’S regular Twitter users will know that our MP John Howell often tweets about conversations he has had with constituents.
One recent tweet mentioned being out and about in Thame, where he discussed the town’s food festival and his view on Brexit, but this didn’t please everyone.
Clare Fisher responded: “Please go and do some work. Conversation in the street is rather useless, especially about the food festival.
“ It’s laughable really when your cabinet is telling us to stockpile food in the future.”
13 August 2018
