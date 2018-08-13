Food for thought

HENLEY’S regular Twitter users will know that our MP John Howell often tweets about conversations he has had with constituents.

One recent tweet mentioned being out and about in Thame, where he discussed the town’s food festival and his view on Brexit, but this didn’t please everyone.

Clare Fisher responded: “Please go and do some work. Conversation in the street is rather useless, especially about the food festival.

“ It’s laughable really when your cabinet is telling us to stockpile food in the future.”