Monday, 03 September 2018

Noisy but absent neighbour

THE former Cau restaurant unit in Hart Street, Henley, is still attracting complaints about noise.

A handwritten sign stuck to the entrance of the Rios Apartments, which are above the premises and are also owned by landlord Juan Gil Rios, reads: “Urgent — please turn off the high-pitched noise inside. This has been going on for three days and nights now! Please sort.”

In 2016 Deon Melck, who lives a few doors away, complained to Cau and Henley Town Council about noise from the restaurant’s extractor fan, which councillors agreed was excessively loud.

Cau closed last month following the collapse of its parent group Gaucho.

Mr Gil Rios, who previously ran the La Bodega tapas restaurant from the unit, is now preparing to launch another Spanish restaurant there.

Hopefully, the neighbours will enjoy some peace and quiet once it opens!

