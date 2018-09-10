Hot topic of debate

WE have definitely experienced the warmest summer on record but the jury is still out as to whether August was the hottest in England, writes Denis Gilbert.

Locally, it was the fourth hottest this millennium. The temperature ranged from a low of 3.8C to a high of 32C but some readers may remember that on one day in 2003 it climbed above 36C!

Precipitation in Shiplake measured 50mm, slightly less than the average, but it was lower elsewhere in the county.