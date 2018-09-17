Amusing arrival

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
Monday, 17 September 2018
ANYONE who was up early in Henley on Sunday may have spotted town councillor Sam Evans running through the streets with a panicked expression on her face.
She was due to attend Mayor Glen Lambert’s annual civic service at Holy Trinity Church but had failed to correctly read the invitation and assumed it was taking place at St Mary’s Church as usual.
She waited outside the building in Hart Street for a short while before the penny dropped and then realised she had only 10 minutes to get to Holy Trinity, about half a mile away in Church Street, and took off.
Fortunately, she arrived with a couple of minutes to spare. This was just enough time for Sam to don her robes and join her colleagues, who were highly amused and suggested — correctly — that the incident would make this page!
