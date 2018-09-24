Monday, 24 September 2018

Snow in Stoke Row

SUMMER has only just finished but it’s already snowing in Stoke Row.

Or least it was last week when filming took place in the village for the new Waitrose Christmas TV advert.

In case you needed reminding, there are 95 days to go...

