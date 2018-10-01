Monday, 01 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mary Berry swaps cakes for couture

Cakes to couture

AS if having the Prime Minister as a regular customer wasn’t enough, Henley womenswear shop Fluidity now has another famous client.

Celebrity cook Mary Berry, who recently moved to the town, says she likes the Bell Street boutique.

“I love to shop here with my daughter,” she told the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine. “It’s a lovely little local shop where I have discovered lots of new labels.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33