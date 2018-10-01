Mary Berry swaps cakes for couture

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
AS if having the Prime Minister as a regular customer wasn’t enough, Henley womenswear shop Fluidity now has another famous client.
Celebrity cook Mary Berry, who recently moved to the town, says she likes the Bell Street boutique.
“I love to shop here with my daughter,” she told the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine. “It’s a lovely little local shop where I have discovered lots of new labels.”

Couple to convert house for their five-year-old son with debilitating disease
A COUPLE from Sonning Common are raising money to ...
