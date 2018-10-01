Monday, 01 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

The price of love...

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD has revealed that he still pays his daughters’ phone bills, even though they are now in their twenties.

The This Morning presenter, who lives in Fawley, and his co-star Holly Willoughby were hosting a phone-in for parents wanting advice on coping with their children leaving for university.

Schofield, 58, admitted that he pays the phone contracts for Molly, 25, and Ruby, 22, on the condition they keep in touch.

He added: “The minute they go quiet I tell them they’re going to have to pay and it’s amazing how quickly they get in touch.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33