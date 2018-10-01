The price of love...

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD has revealed that he still pays his daughters’ phone bills, even though they are now in their twenties.

The This Morning presenter, who lives in Fawley, and his co-star Holly Willoughby were hosting a phone-in for parents wanting advice on coping with their children leaving for university.

Schofield, 58, admitted that he pays the phone contracts for Molly, 25, and Ruby, 22, on the condition they keep in touch.

He added: “The minute they go quiet I tell them they’re going to have to pay and it’s amazing how quickly they get in touch.”