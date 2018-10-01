Monday, 01 October 2018

Comedy in crime

SOME residents of Woodcote saw the funny side of a ram-raid on a village shop.

As the Henley Standard reported last week, a stolen Land Rover containing four men was driven into the glass frontage of the Co-op store in Bridle Path but the gang fled when the vehicle got stuck on a security bollard.

Villager Amanda Stewart took a photograph of the vehicle embedded in the shop which she uploaded on to the Wonderful Woodcote Facebook group page with the comment: “Unexpected item in bagging area”!

