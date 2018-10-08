No nose for news

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
JOURNALIST Stephen Robinson was accompanied by his dog Truffle when he went to interview Les Hinton at the Henley Literary Festival.
Hinton spent more than 50 years working with Rupert Murdoch in newspapers, magazines and radio.
A boisterous Truffle was sensibly left to be looked after in the festival’s green room by Kat Lynas.
Sadly, given the event, it was not a newshound but a roguish spaniel.
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say