Monday, 08 October 2018

No nose for news

JOURNALIST Stephen Robinson was accompanied by his dog Truffle when he went to interview Les Hinton at the Henley Literary Festival.

Hinton spent more than 50 years working with Rupert Murdoch in newspapers, magazines and radio.

A boisterous Truffle was sensibly left to be looked after in the festival’s green room by Kat Lynas.

Sadly, given the event, it was not a newshound but a roguish spaniel.

