Welcome rainfall

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
AFTER the unusually hot and dry summer, some welcome rain fell last month, albeit only 37.5mm.
It was also a little too late to make much of an impact on our lawns, although I am told that they will recover.
The September temperatures were close to the seasonal average, with the days being a little warmer but the nights a little cooler.
In fact, there were three slight air frosts, which is a record as the last recorded air frost in September in this area was in 1959.
It was a summer to remember and now it can only get colder and wetter!
My thanks, as usual, to Denis Gilbert, of Shiplake, for the stats.
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say