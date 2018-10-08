Monday, 08 October 2018

Welcome rainfall

AFTER the unusually hot and dry summer, some welcome rain fell last month, albeit only 37.5mm.

It was also a little too late to make much of an impact on our lawns, although I am told that they will recover.

The September temperatures were close to the seasonal average, with the days being a little warmer but the nights a little cooler.

In fact, there were three slight air frosts, which is a record as the last recorded air frost in September in this area was in 1959.

It was a summer to remember and now it can only get colder and wetter!

My thanks, as usual, to Denis Gilbert, of Shiplake, for the stats.

