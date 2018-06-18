Dragons secure two major finals spots on Devon trip

HENLEY Dragons excelled in both 200m and 450m races at the fourth event of the season at BDA Exeter where Exe-Calibre were the hosts last Sunday.

Held at Exeter quay the sprints are close-quarter three-lane races, so this was a test for not just the paddlers to remain focused, but also their helm.

Henley made a cracking start, making it straight through to the semi-finals after their flying start in the first race. The Henley boat made the major finals against Wraysbury and Typhoon in the 200m sprint.

In the final, Wraysbury triumphed in 52.81 seconds with Typhoon second on 53.66 and Henley third with 55.07.

In the 450m races Henley again made it through to the major three-lane final to the surprise of some of their opponents. Typhoon, who were caught out by Henley’s strength, changed boats and did a full squad rejig in order to face Henley in the final. Despite a focused team, and desire to reap the rewards, Henley (1 minute, 45.95 seconds) were beaten in by Wraysbury (1 minutes, 40.78) and Typhoon (1 minute, 41.87).

The Henley/Bristol Burner composite youth team then showed their strength as they powered home in first place.

Competing against these top teams with a crew, some of whom have not experienced a sprint race, was testament to the progress of the Henley squad.

Henley are due to race again on June 30 when Secklow 100 will be hosting the sprint races in Milton Keynes.