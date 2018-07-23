Dragons impress at Milton Keynes event

HENLEY Dragons put in a good performance in the fifth race of the season as Secklow hosted the latest round in Milton Keynes in the 200m and 480m races.

Henley, boosted by several debutants, made a good start working their way through the racing schedule into both minor quarter-finals.

Henley came away with fifth place, coming first in the minor final while the Henley/Bristol Burner composite youth team powered home in first place in their event.

Henley then competed in the next round at BDA Notingham next to Nottingham Forest Football Club’s ground. Henley struggled for numbers due to other commitments, so had to use both the pool helm and drummer to ensure all Henley paddlers were paddling.

Henley are due to race again on July 29 when they visit Worcester.

This next race falls after Henley Dragons celebrate the arrival and naming of their new racing boat, the ceremony which is due to be held at Hobbs of Henley on July 28 at 7pm. Members of the public are invited to come along where lion dancers will be led by drummers.