Henley impress on River Severn

HENLEY Dragons finished in sixth place overall out of 20 clubs at the latest national league races held by Worcester Dragons.

Racing took place on the River Severn by Worcester racecourse on Sunday in 200m and 1,800m races held in rainy conditions.

Henley got off to a good start in the 200m, coming in just behind Amathus in a time of 57.63 seconds. Secklow 100 were third.

In the semi-final Henley faced Typhoon and Amathus once again. Henley put on a performance to be reckoned with, and whilst coming third, completed the course in a time of 57.57 seconds.

Henley then won their battle for fourth place coming home in a time of 57.11 ahead of Bristol and St Neots.

Henley ladies formed a composite boat with Bristol ladies named Victorious Secrets where they made it through to the final, eventually finishing third behind Rage Dragons and Amathus ladies.

A Henley/Bristol Burner composite youth team then powered home to take first place in their race.

After analysis of the weather conditions it was decided to go ahead with the 1,800m pursuit race complete with one racing turn. Henley’s fourth place in the 200m meant they set off fourth from last as they paddled in pursuit of Notts Anaconda.

The wind and choppy waters didn’t help their cause and despite an epic effort, Henley retained their position.