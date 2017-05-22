Hall auctions promises

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
Monday, 22 May 2017
AN auction of promises to raise money for the refurbishment of Dunsden village hall will be held next month.
The Victorian buildings are in need of a makeover and campaigners need to raise the final £30,000 for a new entrance hall and extension to add to the new kitchens, toilets, lights and floors.
The auction lots include flower arranging, decorated cakes, a helicopter flight, a trip in a glider, dinner for two at the Luscombes, the Golden Ball, restaurant in Lower Assendon, a night’s stay at the French Horn in Sonning, a ride on a combine harvester and a custom clay sculpture of you or a person of your choice.
The live auction will be held at the Loddon Brewery in Dunsden Green on June 10 with refreshments provided.
To bid online, visit https://auctionofpromises.com/
DunsdenVillageHallAuction
