Hall auctions promises

AN auction of promises to raise money for the refurbishment of Dunsden village hall will be held next month.

The Victorian buildings are in need of a makeover and campaigners need to raise the final £30,000 for a new entrance hall and extension to add to the new kitchens, toilets, lights and floors.

The auction lots include flower arranging, decorated cakes, a helicopter flight, a trip in a glider, dinner for two at the Luscombes, the Golden Ball, restaurant in Lower Assendon, a night’s stay at the French Horn in Sonning, a ride on a combine harvester and a custom clay sculpture of you or a person of your choice.

The live auction will be held at the Loddon Brewery in Dunsden Green on June 10 with refreshments provided.

To bid online, visit https://auctionofpromises.com/
DunsdenVillageHallAuction

