Monday, 19 June 2017

Community art

ALL Saints’ Church in Dunsden will host an exhibition called “We’ve Got Talent” showing the work of parishioners on June 24 and 25 from 10am until 4pm.

Art, crafts, lacework, jewellery and flowers will be on display.

On the Sunday there will be a themed church service at 11am. 

