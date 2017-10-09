Soft mud is great for ploughing people but not spectators

TRACTORS of all shapes and sizes competed in the 126th annual Henley ploughing match on Sunday.

About 1,000 people attended the event, which is organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association,and took place at Bishopsland in Dunsden, which is owned by the Phillimore estate.

Rain in the days beforehand meant visitors had to negotiate the mud but the ground was softer for the 40-plus entrants.

The day began with the traditional blessing of the plough by Rev Stephen Cousins, the association’s chaplain, before the competitiors began ploughing designated plots.

They were judged on criteria such as straightness of their furrows, uniformity and “burying the track”, which means ploughing over marks left by the wheels of their tractor.

Other attractions at the event included displays by working heavy horses and demonstrations of logging and dray-pulling, a dog show and ferret and terrier racing. There was also a working machinery display and a poultry auction.

Association manager Jo Taylor said: “In spite of the very muddy conditions and unpredictable weather, we had a relatively good crowd. I’ve had lots of nice feedback from people thanking us for the day.” The full results were as follows:

Farm classes

The Perpetual Challenge Cup, donated by Mr T Pring, for the best farmed mixed farm: 1 Shiplake Farm, Stephen Doble; 2 White Pond Farm, Simon Stracey; 3 Parmoor Park Farm, Chris Connell.

The Neil Burns Thomson Trophy for conservation and environmental work:

1 Greenfield Farm, Andrew Ingram;

2 Crowmarsh Battle Farms, Philip Chamberlain; 3 Merrimoles Farm, Philip Day.

Crop classes

The Martyn Arbib Perpetual Cup for the best two hectares

Wheat: 1 Parmoor Park Farm; 2 Coppid Farming; 3 Goulders Farm

Winter barley: 1 Vines Farm;

2 Woodhouse Farm Partners; 3 Shiplake Farms.

Spring barley: 1 Parmoor Park Farm;

2 Hare Hall Farm; 3 Crowmarsh Battle Farms. Overall winner: Parmoor Park Farm.

Field peas, beans or poppies

The Pickering Challenge Cup: 1 Hare Hall Farm; 2 Crowmarsh Battle Farms;

3 Ewelme Park Farm, Allen & Partners.

Winter oil seed rape: 1 Shiplake Farms; 2 Parmoor Park Farm; 3 Vines Farm.

Best two hectares of maize: 1 Parmoor Park Farm; 2 Coppid Farming; 3 Hall Farm.

The National Farmers’ Union Perpetual Challenge Cup for the highest number of points in cultivations classes: Parmoor Park Farm, Chris Connell.

Ploughing classes

The Charlie Belcher Perpetual Cup (open class for conventional ploughs):

1 Mark Pottinger; 2 Stewart Mallin;

3 Simon Mabbott.

The Michael Colston Perpetual Cup (reversible ploughs, not more than five furrows): 1 Charlie Belcher; 2 Terry Sayer; 3 Tony Horler.

The George Druce Perpetual Challenge Cup (work done by a vintage hydraulic tractor): 1 Gordon Harmer; 2 Ray Fletcher; 3 David Nash

The David Sarney Perpetual Challenge Cup (work done by a vintage tractor trailed: 1 Mike Yeats; 2 Gary Reynolds;

3 Roger Hannington.

The Arthur Aldridge Cup (work done by a vintage tractor amateur status): 1 Jerry Anderson; 2 Robert Kimber; 3 Andrew Kimber.

The Gross Family Cup (vlassic vintage tractors 1960-1974): 1 Ernie Jones;

2 Philip Butler; 3 Mark Probbitts.

Heavy horses

The Craig Tankard (horse-drawn ploughs): 1 M Puxley; 2 M Yorke.

Ron Vines Cup for best work done by a ploughman or woman aged 17 to 20: Aiden Greenaway.

The Perpetual Trophy for the best maintained tractor and a special prize of £20 for the best maintained tractor over 25 years old, from any class: Clifford Tappin.

The Drewitt Memorial Cup for the best opening: Peter Eldred

The Mick Hunt Cup for the best finish: Gordon Harmer.

The Ewelme Perpetual Cup for the champion ploughman in the association area: Gordon Harmer.

Dog show

Best in show: Lizzie Oseman’s lurcher Mouse; Reserve best: Ellicia Gay’s sprocker Wigeon; Best puppy: Lee Talley’s lurcher Luna.