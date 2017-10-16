Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Speed warning

THIRTEEN drivers were sent warning letters by the police after being caught speeding in Dunsden.  

Community support officers carried out the speeding awareness operation last month. A similar operation took place in Fair Mile, Henley, while officers have also been patrolling the town centre and enforcing the
20-minute only parking bays.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33