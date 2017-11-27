Developer appeals

A DEVELOPER has lodged an appeal after plans for 245 homes on the edge of Emmer Green were refused.

Gladman Homes wants to build on three fields between Peppard Road and Kiln Road, in the parish of Eye & Dunsden.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee refused planning permission, saying the site was not in its local plan and the scheme would detract from the rural setting.

More than 300 residents, seven parish councils and two MPs opposed the plans.

The company says the location for the development is sustainable and that the estate would boost the district council’s housing supply.

A statement of case for the appeal says: “It is clear there are very significant material considerations which outweigh the statutory presumption in favour of the development plan.

“It is therefore concuded that planning permission should be granted.”

The appeal will be heard at a planning inquiry for which a venue and date have not yet been chosen.