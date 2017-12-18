Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
A CAROL service complete with handbells will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden on Sunday at 11am.
It will be followed by mince pies and mulled wine.
All are welcome and ample parking will be available.
18 December 2017
More News:
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say