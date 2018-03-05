Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
A QUIZ night will be held at Dunsden village hall on March 17.
A fish and chip supper, with a vegetarian alternative, will be served and there will be a bar.
Tickets are available ffrom Binfield Heath Stores or at buytickets.at/dunsden
05 March 2018
More News:
Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Improved bus shelter goes back to the drawing board
A BUS shelter in Sonning Common is set to be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say