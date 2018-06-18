text

A SERIES of talks to celebrate the centenary of the end of the First World War will be held in Dunsden.

They will be run by the Dunsden Owen Association, which has already run a series of events to commemorate the war poet.

Owen was lay assistant at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden from 1911 to 1913. He died in action in Ors on November 4, 1918, a few days before the official end of the war.

All are welcome to the series of illustrated talks to be followed by questions and refreshments.

The programme is as follows:

. Prof. Suzanna Rose – Tuesday, July 10: From Shellshock to Post-traumatic Stress Disorder – a look at responses to traumatic events over the centuries, including First World War shellshock, battle fatigue and leading on to the formulation of post-traumatic stress disorder in the Eighties.

. Inderpal Dhanjal – Tuesday, September 11: Indian Soldiers in the Great War – Inderpal leads the Legacy of Valour Society which is a national community-based initiative which tells the story of the Indian contribution to the First World War.

. Robin Sanderson and Richard Crompton – Tuesday, October 9: Tunnelling for victory in the First World War – descendants of war tunnellers tell the remarkable story of their relatives’ remarkable contribution to the British war effort.

The association is yet to announce a speaker for a fourth talk on Tuesday, November 13 called The Society of Friends and pacifism in the First World War - Quakers in the First World War, and their response to conflict today.

Entry will be £4 on the door and more details will be available soon at www.owenindunsden.org

