Pipeline replaced

ROADWORKS to replace water mains in Dunsden will run until August 24.

Thames Water is replacing 347m of pipeline with new polyethylene pipes on part of Church Lane.

It means the road is closed between Dunsden Way and the entrance to Loddon Brewery and the Phillimore Farms office. The work started on Monday.

