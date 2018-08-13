Housing inquiry to resume

A PUBLIC inquiry into plans for 245 homes on the northern edge of Emmer Green is to resume on Wednesday, August 29.

The three-day hearing at Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road, will conclude the appeal proceedings by Gladman Homes into South Oxfordshire District Council’s decision last year to refuse planning permission.

The developer wants to build housing across three fields between Peppard Road and Kiln Road with an access road between the two.

It says this would form a “logical extension” to the existing built-up area and meet demand for housing.

The inquiry opened on May 1 when inspector Nick Palmer heard evidence on the impact the scheme would have on the landscape as well as the implications for traffic and local infrastructure and services.

The only remaining issue is whether or not the district council is on course to meet its housebuilding targets set by the Government.

Gladman originally intended to argue the council had failed to secure enough sites to meet the next five years’ demand but the day before the hearing opened the council produced a report saying it had enough to meet the next 5.4 years.

It is expected that the developer will challenge this at the resumed hearing.

The development is opposed by Reading Borough Council, which says it would put undue pressure on the town’s public services, and Eye & Dunsden and Sonning Common parish councils, among others, as well as Reading East MP Matt Rodda.

The Caversham and District Residents’ Association, which has been supported by the Campaign Against Gladman in Eye and Dunsden fund-raising initiative, will speak against the scheme.