Brewery’s road open

A ROAD closure that was blamed for halving a brewery’s footfall and takings over the summer has been lifted after almost three months.

Contractors for Thames Water finished upgrading pipes beneath Church Lane in Dunsden, where the independent Loddon Brewery is based, at about 3pm on Thursday last week.

The brewery said the works put off visitors as there were no signs explaining the premises were still accessible but the utility firm said it did put up signs that could have been removed.

