Egg hunt day

AN Easter egg hunt will be held by the 1st Wargrave scouts tomorrow (Saturday).

It will take place at the scout hut off East View Road from 2pm to 4pm and will feature three different routes for various age groups.

Tea and cake will be served and every child will go home with an egg.

The hunt costs £3 for children aged three or under and £4 for those four and over.

For more information, email Lesley Thomas at

la.thomas@btinternet.com