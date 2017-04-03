Monday, 03 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Egg hunt day

AN Easter egg hunt will be held by the 1st Wargrave scouts tomorrow (Saturday).

It will take place at the scout hut off East View Road from 2pm to 4pm and will feature three different routes for various age groups.

Tea and cake will be served and every child will go home with an egg.

The hunt costs £3 for children aged three or under and £4 for those four and over.

For more information, email Lesley Thomas at
la.thomas@btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33