Easter chemists

BOOTS the chemist in West Lane, off West Street, near the Hart and Bell Surgeries, Henley, will be closed today (Friday) and Monday due to the bank holidays.

It will be open from 9am to 1pm on Saturday and closed on Easter Sunday.

From Tuesday to Friday next week it will be open from 8.30am to 6.30pm.

Boots the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, will be open as normal today and tomorrow from 8.30am to 6pm.

It will be closed on Easter Sunday but open from 10.30am to 4.30pm on bank holiday Monday.

From Tuesday to Friday next week it will be open from 8.30am to 6pm.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Henley will be open from 9am to 8pm today and 8am to 7pm tomorrow but closed on Easter Sunday.

It will be open from 9am to 6pm on Monday and from 9am to 7pm from Tuesday to Friday.

The pharmacy at Watlington will be closed today, Sunday and Monday.

It will open from 9am to 1pm tomorrow (Saturday).

From Tuesday to Friday it will be open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.