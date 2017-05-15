Monday, 15 May 2017

Headline

Headline

in agents Simmons & Sons in Bell Street, Henley, held an Easter egg colouring competition. Many colourful entries were received and some were displayed the office window over the Easter period. The winners, who were chosen by the staff were Elysia Chilvers (four- to six-year-olds), Lydia Singer (seven- to nine-year-olds) and Ella Dickson (10 and over)

