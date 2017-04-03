Monday, 03 April 2017

Award for college

THE Henley College has won an Investors in People gold award for the second year running.

The scheme recognises organisations with high standards in leading, managing and developing employees.

Judges interviewed almost 50 staff members from all the college’s departments.

They praised the college’s commitment to equality and diversity and its “clear vision, its values and the fact that sharing learning is embedded in the whole college”,

They said there was “trust and engagement” at every level, including among the students.

College principal Satwant Deol said: “This shows the kind of environment we have created here.

“The college is a great place to work, to develop and to learn. I am really proud of the staff.”

