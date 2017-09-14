Dozens take part in college dog show

A DOG show and touch rugby tournament took place at Shiplake College last Saturday.

Dozens of parents, pupils, former pupils and staff members attended and took part in activities including an 80ft inflatable assault course.

There was also a cake sale, barbecue and bar available throughout the day.

The dog show, compered Dawn Greenaway, who chairs the Parents' Association, attracted about 40 entries and comprised various categories.

The waggiest tail was won by three-year-old Pug-Cavalier cross Cilla, owned by staff member Marcus Milburn.

The best trick was won by deputy head academic, Gareth Hughes, and his cocker spaniel Willow.

Odin, owned by Joe Perry, 14, was crowned the most handsome dog while Meg, owned by Monty and Bertie Wallace, aged ages 10 and 12, won the prettiest bitch.

Parent Karen Lowe, donning a black bobble hat with black and white clothes to match her Bernese dog Ella, won the prize for the dog that looks most like its owner.

Helen Tuthill, founder of dog specialist company Holybrooks, judged the competition and awarded a £40 gift voucher for the best in show, which was also won by Meg and donated by Tell Tails Photography.

The touch rugby tournament saw 10 teams compete, playing a total of 23 games during the afternoon and refereed by players from Reading’s In2Touch club.

Five teams of former pupils ranging from 1979 to 2016, along with four staff teams and an invitational team took part.

Johnny Reed and his team of 2016 leavers were crowned winners for the second year running, coming top in their pool, then winning their semi-final and the final.

Making an appearance on the pitch was headmaster Gregg Davies who said: “Despite the unpredictable weather, a great day was had by all. It was fantastic to see so many former pupils back to visit and I’m pleased to confirm that the staff members are now talking to each other again.”