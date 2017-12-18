Laser tag is big hit at school fayre

AN inflatable “laser tag” arena was among the attractions at Whitchurch Primary School’s Christmas fayre.

Children ran around inside the maze, which was set up on the village green off Eastfield Lane, and “shot” each other with electronic guns.

Inside the school were stalls selling jewellery, toys, dog treats, sweets, candles, gifts and homewares while each year group also ran a stand.

Children and parents offered glittery hairsprays, second-hand books and a roulette game with sweets as prizes.

Santa’s grotto was attended by “elves” from the parent-teacher association.

The fayre raised £3,600 for the school.

Parent organiser Victoria Willcock said: “Everyone had a wonderful afternoon and many people stayed for the entire day, taking the odd break to gossip over mulled wine.

“It really brought the community together and got everyone in the mood for Christmas.

“We brought in the laser tag because people said that in previous years there wasn’t enough for boys to do and we thought it would be fun for both boys and girls.

“The morning sessions sold very quickly and we had kids coming back for the empty afternoon slots so we would definitely like to bring it back.”

The day was sponsored by the Whitchurch Bridge Company, Goring estate agent Warmingham, the Elephant at Pangbourne and Reynolds Skip Hire.

Clockwise from top, Callum Barrow, Alfie Bagnell, Millie Heath, Megan and Evie Willcock and Celine Butcher after a game of laser tag; William Tomlinson, six, with Santa; PTA members Sara Ritzen (left) and Alice Blackham at the cookie decoration stall