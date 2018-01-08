Governors plea

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
THE governor body of Whitchurch Primary School is seeking new members.
Candidates must have up to six or so hours free per month and be willing to attend four meetings per term.
08 January 2018
More News:
Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
POLL: Have your say