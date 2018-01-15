School places

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
Monday, 15 January 2018
PARENTS of children due to start infant and primary school in September have until Monday to apply for a place.
Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, is accepting applications online and in paper form.
Everyone who applies online by Monday will receive an email on April 16 advising which school their child has been offered a place at.
For more information and to apply for a place, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk
15 January 2018
