Monday, 15 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School places

PARENTS of children due to start infant and primary school in September have until Monday to apply for a place.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, is accepting applications online and in paper form.

Everyone who applies online by Monday will receive an email on April 16 advising which school their child has been offered a place at.

For more information and to apply for a place, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33