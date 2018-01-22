Readers required

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
READING assistants are needed at Badgemore Primary School in Henley.
They will be required to read for 90 minutes twice a week in order to help children who are struggling with their reading.
Volunteers are being recruited by Assisted Reading for Children in Oxfordshire, a charity which will provide full training and ongoing support and reimburse any travel expenses.
For more information, call 01869 320380 or visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk
