Readers required

READING assistants are needed at Badgemore Primary School in Henley.

They will be required to read for 90 minutes twice a week in order to help children who are struggling with their reading.

Volunteers are being recruited by Assisted Reading for Children in Oxfordshire, a charity which will provide full training and ongoing support and reimburse any travel expenses.

For more information, call 01869 320380 or visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk