Tell us about your World Book Day event

CHILDREN will be dressing up as their favourite literary characters for World Book Day on Thursday, March 1.

The annual event is designed to promote reading and was first held in April 1995. It is supported by schools, libraries and community groups across the country.

If you are taking part in this year’s World Book Day and would like to be featured in the Henley Standard, call the news team on (01491) 419444 or send an email with the details to news@henleystandard.co.uk