Monday, 09 April 2018

Eggs shows needy are in our thoughts

PUPILS at Shiplake College collected a record 613 chocolate eggs for charity.

The eggs were stacked in the entrance hall for a photograph before being donated to the Salvation Army in Reading for families in need across Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

The total was more than twice the 378 that the independent school collected last year and amounted to more than one egg per student.

A college spokesman said: “To our pupils one of these eggs may have cost a couple of pounds but to a struggling family this will mean far more than its financial value — it will show that the neediest members of society are in our thoughts at all times.”

